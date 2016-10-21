Film club to see German thriller

OCEANSIDE – The 2014 German film “Phoenix” will be shown Sunday, Oct. 23 by the North County Film Club. The film centers on the character, Nelly who is a disfigured Holocaust survivor. Her entire family has been killed during the war.

The film takes place in Berlin in 1945 just at the end of WWII. Nelly, a Jew, sets out to determine if her husband had betrayed her to the Nazis.

It’s a moving, intelligent and unforgettable story and has been compared to Hitchcock’s “Vertigo.” This emotional thriller will be shown at 3 p.m., at Carmike Theater, Oceanside (College and Mission).

For further information, call (760) 500-1927.