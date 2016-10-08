Film club to view Brian Wilson movie

OCEANSIDE – Brian Wilson is the subject of the next film to be previewed by the North County Film Club.

In the 1960s the Beach Boys were one of the most musical groups around. In the 2014 film, “Love and Mercy”, both Paul Dano and John Cusack portray Brian Wilson as he slides into a mental breakdown.

Dano plays his 1960s character trying to please his abusive father. Later, Cusack plays him in the 80s as he’s under the domination of his therapist. He’s saved when he meets and falls in love with a woman who stands up to the abusive therapist.

This fascinating film will be shown Sunday, Oct. 9, 3 p.m. at the Carmike theater, Oceanside (Mission at College). For further information, call (760) 500-1927.