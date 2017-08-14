Friendly Village Bridge Club results

FALLBROOK – Rick Kerbel and Dave Anding were the top masterpoint winners for the month of July at the Friendly Village bridge club in Fallbrook. They also recorded a 70.38 percent game on July 6.

Marilyn Rumsey finished in third place followed by Carol Diwell, Darrell Diwell, Milt Fader, Virginia Hoppe, Caryn Villaon, John Heberle and Barbara Anderson.

Games are held every Monday and Thursday at the Fallbrook Senior Center at noon with a light lunch and good time included. For information, call Fran White, (760) 695–7885.

Bridge scores for July 24 and 27

Monday winners

North/South

1. Wicker Gamble – Jane Horgan

2. Carol and Darrell Diwell

3. Lance Eddy – Carolyn Swanson

East/West

1. Cari Reuter – Milt Fader

2. Walt Zorich – George Wilkinson

3. Elizabeth Youngman – Cle Nelson

Thursday winners

North/South

1. Marilyn Rumsey – Alan Lasnover

2. Barbara Anderson – Virginia Hoppe

3. Cari Reuter – Nick McInerny

East/West

1. Carol and Darrell Diwell

2. Rick Kerbel – Dave Anding

3. Milt Fader – Pat Towel