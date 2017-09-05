Fundraiser features autographed guitars

FALLBROOK – Faro Trupiano is running for Honorary Mayor – apparently owning four restaurants in Fallbrook isn’t enough, he also wants to represent his beloved Fallbrook and do as much as he possibly can for its preservation and advancement. In his effort to become Honorary Mayor, he invites everyone to the “Mother” of all fundraisers this Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Orchid Bar, at the Grand Tradition.

Tickets are $100 and include heavy hors d’oerves, two drinks and live music along with silent and live auctions that include: an acoustical guitar signed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, an additional electric guitar signed by Sammy Hagar, and a “Santo” Tequila bottle signed by Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine, from “The Voice.” There will be many more signed items from these rockers, so plan on being there when the doors open!

Come and have fun, eat, drink and possibly go home with one of many celebrity signed items all the while casting a vote by attending and participating in the auctions for Faro’s campaign for Honorary Mayor.

The Honorary Mayor position is sponsored by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and proceeds go partly to the chamber and the balance to the Fallbrook Historical Society.

Seating is very limited and tickets are selling fast. Tickets can be purchased at: The Hair Lounge, Bean and Bug Coffee Lounge, Trupiano’s and Brooktown Fusion Kitchen.