Funnyman Gabriel Iglesias returns to Pala





PALA – That “fluffy” funny man, Gabriel Iglesias, will return to the Events Center stage with his “Fluffymania: 20 Years of Comedy Tour” at 8 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

His high-octane, sold-out show is always a highlight of Pala’s entertainment season and with the “Fluffymania: 20 Years of Comedy Tour” he again will host and perform new material, and feature an array of diverse comedians he has personally selected.