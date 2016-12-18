Funnyman Gabriel Iglesias returns to Pala

PALA – That “fluffy” funny man, Gabriel Iglesias, will return to the Events Center stage with his “Fluffymania: 20 Years of Comedy Tour” at 8 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.
His high-octane, sold-out show is always a highlight of Pala’s entertainment season and with the “Fluffymania: 20 Years of Comedy Tour” he again will host and perform new material, and feature an array of diverse comedians he has personally selected.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office in the casino, at www.palacasino.com or call (877) WIN PALA (877-946-7252). Tickets also are available at Star Tickets, (800) 585-3737, or www.startickets.com.