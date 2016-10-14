Genius: A Scintillating Masterpiece

Ian Murdock

Special to the Village News

Genius – which somehow slipped by me a few months ago – is a riveting tale, one that brought me down memory lane.

While watching the unparallel acting performances and story, I was thrust right back to my high school days – when reading the timeless writers of this era (the focus of this film) was part of my, and most students, schooling.

Covering the era of the “Roaring 1920’s” and the ensuing “Great Depression”, this true story – the discovery of the infamous writer Thomas Wolfe – weaves together four characters made up of clearly different, and at times very colorful, cloth.

Though definitively of the drama genre, this film is filled with suspenseful and adrenaline-filled moments. The writer keeps viewers hanging on every word, tone of voice, and glance of the eye. From the sensitive to tension filled performances of all (Colin Firth the editor, Jude Law playing Wolfe, Nicole Kidman as Wolfe’s girlfriend, and Laura Linney Firth’s wife), the mixture of personalities evoke raw emotion scene after scene.

While the film navigates the love of words, love of family and lost love, it is also an examination of selfishness and selflessness – and the audience is buckled in their seats for the ride.

The subtle nature of the cinematography and the absolutely needled- filled dialogue leaves the audience breathless. When I think of some of the best films I have ever seen, this will certainly be among them. It would be a crime to miss this – plain and simple.