Gladys Knight performs in concert Sept. 8 at Pala

PALA – Gladys Knight, the “Empress of Soul,” will perform in concert, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Pala Casino Spa & Resort’s Starlight Theater.

Very few singers over the past 50 years have matched Gladys Knight’s unassailable artistry. The seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary and has triumphed in film, television and live performances.

In her first effort since “Another Journey” in 2013, her eighth solo effort this summer marked the release of “Where My Heart Belongs,” a new inspirational gospel album. Knight is a two-time Grammy winner in the gospel category, and “Where My Heart Belongs” dropped Sept. 9 from Deseret Books and won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Gospel Album.”

Georgia-born Knight began performing gospel music at 4 years old in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on “The Ted Mack Amateur Hour,” and the following year, her mother, Elizabeth Knight, created a group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda and her cousins William and Eleanor Guest. They called themselves The Pips, in honor of their cousin and manager, James Pips Woods. In 1959, Brenda and Eleanor Guest left the group, replaced by their cousin Edward Patten and a friend, Langston George. The group was renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips and following George’s departure in 1962, the classic lineup was set.