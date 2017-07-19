This ‘Guys and Dolls’ is first rate

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

A fresh, revitalized version of “Guys and Dolls” is now playing at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. It is a step back in time when men wore suits and women wore hats with white gloves while frequently pausing to check and make certain their stocking’s seams were straight.

Based on a story by Damon Runyun, “Guys and Dolls” is a smashing triumph. Classic Brooklyn accents that caress the lingo contribute to this powerful and mesmerizing production.

Brought back to life from a long sleep, this spectacular show is invigorating from the opening when scene designer Lee Savage embraces the essence of New York. Plastered with neon marquees and familiar landmarks, the show’s design dazzles and delights creating lots of excitement.

Costume designer Brian C. Hemesath didn’t spare an ounce of plaid when designing every little detail of each costume. Of which very little is required for Miss Adelaide’s costumes while performing on stage at the Hot Box. She sizzles.

Lighting designer Paul Miller enhances the production along with the excellent sound by Kevin Kennedy. But nobody out performs the musical director, Sinai Tabak. He not only guides the band masterfully through the score, he also created additional arrangements for this production.

And let us not forget the talented director/choreographer Josh Rhodes. He has masterfully breathed life into a tired old standard too often performed by high school drama departments and made it new again.

Best show this year! Every character is perfectly cast. Every nuance is spot on. Especially Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Todd Buonopane)…the show-stopping-scene stealer.

And while Terrance Archie as Sky Masterson alongside J. Bernard Calloway as Nathan Detroit are perfectly cast – neither gent can ignore being a bit up-staged by Miss Adelaide (Veronica J. Kuehn) and Sarah Brown (Audrey Cardwell). Well, they won’t complain because they are both gentlemen.