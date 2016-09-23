Hell or High Water, an uncommon bank heist story

Ian Murdoch

Special to the Village News

When I first read the synopsis of the film Hell or High Water – having not even seen the previews – I thought to myself, this looks like a goldmine.

In anticipation of seeing it, I read a couple of reviews from big national newspapers. Both ranked it a one hundred – and I can’t recall seeing that happen before, or very often. I also noted that it was the same writer as Sicario – which arguably ranks as one of the finest drug cartel movies made.

Set in the tough turf of West Texas, a seemingly common, and not exactly original story – a bank heist film – offers not only epic acting performances by all, but unparalleled cat and mouse dialogue that sets up some of the finest, and memorable, movie moments.

While the viewer can determine – at least with some degree of certainty – the evolution of consequential events that will likely transpire, this detracts nothing from the film’s absolute grip on the audience (as other messages and sub-plots emerge, keeping everyone completely on edge).

Scene after scene produce goosebumps, all the while mixing in moments of great humor – an artful feat to accomplish, when laying out such a thrilling and emotional tale.

Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine deliver, without a doubt, Oscar worthy performances, while supporting actors Ben Foster (Pine’s brother), and Gil Birmingham (Bridge’s partner), put more polish on the shine. The underlying loyalty and bond between these characters – regardless of the issues and differences that may exist between them – is another subtle, and moving, side to the story.

The writer – as he did in Sicario – gets the audience to believe, or at least want to (at times), that the bad guys’ means justify the end – doing so with little, to no, graphic violence.

Moreover, multiple modern day issues – like gun control and

unscrupulous banks – are, discreetly, put in the spotlight.

Ultimately, this film reveals a much deeper story than one might have thought initially, blurring, very craftily at times, a viewers feelings on right and wrong – enticing the audience to embrace both the good and bad guy (what a treat, and another example of the writer’s gifted work).

This is a compelling film, with authentic acting performances that are hard to qualify. Missing this would be a mistake – it is one for the ages.