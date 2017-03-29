Inaugural Avocado Wine & A Bite Art Walk set for April 7

FALLBROOK – The first of six Wine & A Bite Art Walk events through historic downtown Fallbrook will be held Friday, April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests will taste, stroll and nibble their way through this popular seasonal event.

Featuring food that includes avocados and wine from local restaurants and wineries, all tastings at each stop are included in the price. Wines are served in a keepsake wine glass. The other dates are June 16, July 14, Aug. 11, Oct. 20 and Dec. 8.

The featured April venues include Adore & Co. Esthetic Studio – Shoppe, CR Properties Real Estate Services, Fallbrook Art Center, Happy Jug, Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty, and Twisted Barn.

Contributing restaurants and food vendors include Aqua Terra Restaurant at Pala Mesa Resort, Café Des Artistes, Major Market, Old Highway 395 Sports & Spirits, and more.

Wineries include Beach House Winery, Casa Tiene Vista Vineyard, Fallbrook Winery, Roadrunner Ridge Winery and Toasted Oak Vineyards & Winery.

The chamber is also pleased to announce some of the participating artists for this event: Daniel Martinez, Maggie Stewart and a new featured exhibit, The Art of Sport, at the Fallbrook Art Center.

Hosted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the ticket price is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door, and an active military price of $15. Designated drivers are also $15.

Order tickets online at www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call (760) 728-5845. No refunds – event happens rain or shine!