Journey Captured among free tribute concerts at Pala in September

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in September featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.
The free September entertainment schedule includes:
Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m. Saturdays, Infinity Showroom
- 2, Wayward Sons, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Hektik
- 9, David Brighton, a tribute to David Bowie, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy
- 16, Journey Captured, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze
- 30, Fan Halen, a tribute to Van Halen, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
- 5, The Platters Live! featuring Elmer Armstrong, Jr.
- 12, The Shagwells, a tribute to the 1960s British Invasion
- 19, Revisiting the Orbison Years with Mark Barnett as Roy Orbison
- 26, Bobby Brooks Wilson, a tribute to Jackie Wilson and Motown friends
CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays
- 1-3, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
- 8-9, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- 10, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 15 Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 16, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- 17, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 22-23, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
- 24, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 29-30, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
- 1-2, 3 Amigos
- *Sept. 3, Mickie Arnett Band
- 8-9, Crimson Crow
- 15-16, David Paul Band
- 22, 3 Amigos
- 23,All In
- 29-30, Mickie Arnett Band
*Special Sunday show due to Labor Day weekend
Not for me. I was once a fan of the pala entertainment venue. I would meet family and friends at various musical events in the past. On one particular occasion, we had the misfortune of seeing the legacy band.their leader was absolutely demolished drunk, and was later arrested in pala for public intoxication. The fact that he continues to be allowed to play there has literally stopped myself, friends and family from ever attending that casino. They must be desperate. We are not.the Dave Reynolds experience was not a happy one. Variety may well cover his Drinking Habit. No thank you pala,free or not.