Journey Captured among free tribute concerts at Pala in September

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in September featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free September entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m. Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

2, Wayward Sons, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Hektik

9, David Brighton, a tribute to David Bowie, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy

16, Journey Captured, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze

30, Fan Halen, a tribute to Van Halen, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

5, The Platters Live! featuring Elmer Armstrong, Jr.

12, The Shagwells, a tribute to the 1960s British Invasion

19, Revisiting the Orbison Years with Mark Barnett as Roy Orbison

26, Bobby Brooks Wilson, a tribute to Jackie Wilson and Motown friends

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

1-3, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock

8-9, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

10, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

15 Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

16, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

17, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

22-23, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock

24, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock

29-30, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

1-2, 3 Amigos

*Sept. 3, Mickie Arnett Band

8-9, Crimson Crow

15-16, David Paul Band

22, 3 Amigos

23,All In

29-30, Mickie Arnett Band

*Special Sunday show due to Labor Day weekend