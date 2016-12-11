Jul Concert presents Scandinavian songs

FALLBROOK – The Southern CA Damekor’s annual Jul Concert is Monday, Dec. 19, at Pala Mesa Resort at 7 p.m. During the last two months, the women’s choir sang for the Seaman’s Church Jul Bazaar in San Pedro, at the Sons of Norway Lutefisk Dinner and most recently for a Quilt Club dinner and at December Nights in Balboa Park.

They also have videoed some of their Christmas music to be aired on local cable TV (in Temecula) either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The schedule hasn’t been published yet.

The concert at Pala Mesa will feature a Lucia Procession with candles, and lots of beautiful Jul music, mostly from Norway and Sweden. Many of the songs are a cappella, but a variety of musical instruments accompany several of their pieces. Mette Gaal will read the Christmas Story in Norwegian.

The concert will be in the Fireside Room. There is no charge. and for those wishing to eat at Aquaterra, the resort is offering a 25 percent discount to those coming to the concert. Concert goers should be sure to alert the wait staff that they are attending the concert.