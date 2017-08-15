‘Kill Local’ has a set to die for

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

There is an interesting new show at La Jolla Playhouse written by Mat Smart. He is a 2004 graduate of U.C. San Diego’s M.F.A. playwriting program; this alumnus’ talent has made him one of theatre’s rising stars.

One of his newest works had its world premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Potiker Theatre on the U.C. campus in the La Jolla Playhouse complex.

Mostly it is about working women. The old career vs. family. In this case, the problem is compounded when the protagonist works in the family business. Forever around her sister and mother, the daily ups and downs of the family business continue to add to the pressure.

At times, it all seems to be too much. After all, working next to family every day can have its shortcomings. This play is not so much about what they do as it is about that they do it so well and with an unconscionable lack of malice. After all, it is just a job.

Yet often, the hardest part can be working with family. After seeing a classmate with her two children, Sheila (Amanda Quaid) is seriously considering a career change. She is at a cross roads yet doesn’t know how to approach her demanding mother.

Quaid has a clear understanding of her responsibilities and job description. She takes it in stride. But like so many daughters, she is unsure of how to have an open discussion with her mother about her wish to start a family. Knowing ahead of time that there is no one to succeed her, Quaid plays Sheila with grim resignation and integrity and does not apologize for her in any way. I like that about Sheila.

Matriarch of the family, Gloria (Candy Buckley) is a hard-working, no-nonsense woman with a solid work ethic. An accomplished actor, Buckley is directed to portray her character as a tough, unattractive, slovenly clod. It is a perpetuated stereo-type that all strong women are vulgar and ugly. Director Gay needs to take another look at this dynamic woman and see that Gloria is properly represented. Gloria is a lethal weapon but is made to look trivial in her grab-bag attire.

Which is why, it must be said the costumes for this production for the three female-family members are wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Gloria, Sheila, and Abi are highly accomplished, skilled, successful women and should be dressed accordingly. They only do this for (a lot of) money and they are very good at what they do. Therefore these three ladies deserve to be attired as do the equally successful women in other lines of work. They need to be in Prada and carrying Louis Vuitton while smartly clipping about in their Jimmy Choo’s. Not dressed in Goodwill rags. To me, that is the real crime!

The costume designer need only to open a Town & Country magazine to see how top-executive women dress. Does it matter their career choices? After all, Sheila would be good at anything she wants to do, albeit, in this case a paid assassin like her mother. To them, after all, it is just a job.

The conundrum is who will take over for Sheila if she retires and subsequently marries. Clearly sister Abi (Xochtil Romero) is not a likely candidate. After all she runs the office. A computer geek, she manages the office part of the business like the contracts, billing, and collections. She is the inside go-to, hands down, responsible one. Romero plays her part with shy charm and astuteness, while fully aware of her strengths.

And then there is Todd (Matthew Amendt). A slimy, con-artist developer who has scammed his trusting investors for a decade. While it may be time to pay the piper, Amendt’s characterization is portrayed with dark humor associated with his dilemma.

As in other families, Todd’s father had an out of wedlock child, Ami, with an “I”. Ami (Carolyn Braver) is a high school student who has just learned the wonders of having an older brother and fully embraces his desire to become a better person. Very believably, Braver plays Ami as the naïve, 17 year-old who seeks revenge yet garners a tinge of remorse.

The set design for this production is probably one of the best this season. Anywhere. Wilson Chin is a wonder. He gets this script and designed around it. Hurray! Bravo! It is marvelous!

Sound was put in place by the Broken Chord group which works perfectly in sync with the lighting by the master, Paul Whitaker.

The production is marketed as a pitch-black comedy. I believe it lost its humor at the end of the first act. Instead of humor, the story picked up a dynamic intensity that created a alarming awareness that evil this way cometh. Hang on to your seats.

The playwright’s intention might have been to shock the audience, it goes without saying – women can be lethal. As for Sheila’s career dilemma, well it does work itself out in the end. Be ready for a chilling cliffhanger.