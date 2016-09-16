KSON-FM Radio to present country’s Craig Campbell with special guests Cam, Tucker Beathard, Oct. 22, at Pala

PALA – KSON-FM, San Diego’s number one for New Country radio 97.3 and 92.1 FM, will present rising country star Craig Campbell with special guests Cam and Tucker Beathard in concert at 6 p.m., Saturday, October 22, in the outdoor Starlight Theater at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala box office, www.palacasino.com and (877) 946-7252. Tickets also will be available at www.startickets.com and 1-800-585-3737. One-hundred of the special VIP ticket packages will be available and the package includes tickets in the first 10 rows, a mini VIP acoustic pre-show concert with Campbell and Cam in the Infinity Showroom (exact time to be determined) and a Meet and Greet photo session with the artist.

Campbell, a native of Lyons, Ga., has kept his eye on his mission, to bring his fans true country music with a spin all his own, since he hit Nashville’s Music Row with “Keep Them Kisses Comin’,” “Fish” and “Family Man.” His newest creation, “Outskirts of Heaven” promises to be the lead cut on his debut album for Red Bow Records.

Cam is a rising country star who released her debut major-label EP, Welcome to Cam Country, in March 2015. Its second track, “Burning House,” became her breakout single. She launched her second studio album in December 2015 to wide acclaim and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Beathard is a newcomer who also is working on his first album and has created some of contemporary country music’s most progressive songs including “Rock On,” “20-10 Tennessee,” “Better Than Me” and his wise-before-his-years ballad, “Momma and Jesus.”