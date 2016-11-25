Kyle and Rachel Arcega Orth to perform free concert at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – For those looking for something new and different to do over the Thanksgiving holiday, Fallbrook Music Society, in partnership with the Fallbrook Library, will present Kyle and Rachel Arcega Orth in concert as part of its collaborative Classical Sundays Series.

The Sunday, Nov. 27 performance is part of the Music Society’s 39th annual concert season which provides a truly inter-active concert music experience for patrons and performing artists.

Grandson of longtime Fallbrook resident Lucina Orth, Kyle Orth is in residency at the New England Conservatory of Music and is considered one of the most distinguished rising talents in classical music circles. He performed in Fallbrook last year to a standing-room-only crowd.

“Fallbrook Music Society is delighted to bring back Kyle this season – especially with his wife Rachel,” said Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbrook Music Society. “Not only are they amazingly talented, they have a local connection which makes this concert incredibly special.”

The Sunday concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. “

“Kyle and Rachel are charming, personable and exceptionally gifted,” said Murray. “This concert will be a great example of how classical music as a genre is being shaped and influenced by young people.”

Kyle Orth made his orchestral debut at the age of 15 and has since appeared as soloist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Israel Symphony Orchestra, and Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra among many others. A distinguished competitor, Orth owns more than 20 first-place wins in local, national, and international music competitions.

In 2013, Kyle Orth married Rachel Arcega, an equally renowned musician in her own right. Both are studying at the New England Conservatory of Music in advanced degree programs and whenever possible, perform together.

“Kyle and Rachel have put together a program centered on the great literature for violin and piano from Beethoven, Ravel and Bertok,” said Murray. “The program is accessible, energetic and just plain fun.”

The Sunday, Nov. 27 concert will be held in the community room in the Fallbrook Library and begins with a program preview at 2:30 p.m. A reception for the musicians immediately follows the performance on the Poet’s Patio.