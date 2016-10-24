Legendary rock band Styx to perform Jan. 21 at Pala

PALA – Styx, the legendary rockers who combined hard and pop rock into an international music genre, will perform Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Events Center at Pala Casino Spa & Resort. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Styx flashed on the rock scene in the 1970s and has had five consecutive albums certified multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and 16 Top 40 singles.

The band is best known for smash hits “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” “The Best of Times,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Mr. Roboto.” Other major hit singles include “Show Me The Way,” “Don’t Let It End,” “Renegade” and “Boat On The River,” which also became a big hit throughout Europe and Japan.

Pala also recently announced that Grand Sonic Theory, one of San Diego’s top cover bands, will host its New Year’ Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Infinity Showroom. All New Year’s Eve tickets will be reserved seating. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the party starts at 9 p.m.