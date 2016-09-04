Library events include many kinds of music

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host several free events in September, including concerts and a meditation series.

Joe Rathburn will perform a program of Folk, Americana and Blues on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. Rathburn is a lifetime/fulltime musician, hailing from San Diego. His music can be placed in the genre called Positive Music. His tunes have purpose, and carry with them more than just chord changes, grooves, catchy melodies and hooks for the sake of their cool factor. They speak to the heart and mind of the listener directly.

Rathburn’s music can also be likened to the singer/songwriters of the 1960s and 70s; the Paul Simon, James Taylor, Cat Stevens variety, yet his has a quality all his own, which, though paying homage, never copies. He performs continuously and his vast stage experience includes: festivals, arenas, clubs, churches and coffeehouses, headlining his own shows as well as opening shows for others.

Other free events include the following;

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. – Bob Freaney and Friends will entertain everyone with piano music.

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. – Peter Pupping will entertain everyone playing Spanish guitar. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. – Guided Gong Meditation presented by Dr. Tania Massimiri of Sage Yoga. Sound vibrations promote overall well-being.

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. – 200 Years of Strings – The String Trio plays the most elegant music composed for the King’s Court: Beethoven, Bach and Mozart up close and personal. There is a pre-concert talk at 2:30. The concert is presented by the Fallbrook Music Society.

Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. – The North County Dulcimers Club will meet to play and learn. New players are welcome and some dulcimers will be available to play.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more