Library offers many free events in December

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in December, including concerts, lectures, book discussions and a Winterfest celebration.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. – Community event: Winterfest. Celebrate the season with a holiday celebration featuring photos with Santa Claus, cookie decorating and other fun activities. Music provided by the North County Dulcimers. Refreshments will be served.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. – Christmas Concert: The Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra will present its annual Holiday Concert. They will perform selections from Christmas music such as the Nutcracker Suite, Handel’s Messiah, and other holiday favorites. Join in on a Christmas sing-along.

Monday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m. – Insight Book Club/Discussion: Field Notes from a Catastrophe by Elizabeth Kolbert. Written in 2006, the book explores the issue of climate change from every angle. It includes interviews, explains the science, the studies and personal tales of those affected most.

Thursday, Dec. 14 , 1 p.m. – Local musician Bob Freaney and friends will play and discuss classical music. This month’s “friend” is a very talented pianist, Ms. Kasey Kay from South San Diego. Kay’s bright, articulate sound at the keyboard brings a fresh approach to the classics. There may be some special holiday tunes played as well!

Thursday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. – Lecture: Master Gardener Patrick Anderson will discuss how to have a successful garden. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Dec. 21 7 p.m. – The 2017 Friends Music series comes to an end with holiday music on ukuleles performed by the Sunset Strummers. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.