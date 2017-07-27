‘The Little Mermaid’ is a splendid performance

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal Special to the Village News

Where the sea meets the sky marks the beginning of the love story known as “The Little Mermaid”. Star crossed lovers come together for a happy ever after ending in this timeless fairy tale.

Now at the Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista, Calif., this Disney classic resonates with song, mirth and wonderment. An ideal opportunity to enjoy the best of outdoor theatre.

Long recognized for its outstanding summer productions, Moonlight Productions does not disappoint. With 37 summer seasons as proof, this award-winning company was established to demonstrate the importance of art in a community and how it creates a gentler city. Kudos to the Vista City Council and the City of Vista for supporting this ongoing project and understanding its importance to the citizens and surrounding communities.

Now on with the show. First, according to director Steven Glaudini this is the only live performance of “The Little Mermaid” being performed anywhere in the U. S.

Second, if that were not enough, he has assembled a world class team of technicians, musicians, and singer/dancer/actors worthy of the task at hand. With all the talent working there is little wonder this production is positively a splendid performance.

Third, while every girl above the age of 5 must be familiar with Ariel, played exceptionally well by the way, by the sparkling Chassey Bennett; Ariel’s sisters are also notable. They are Arista (Nicole Athill), Aquata (Caitlyn Calfas), Allana (Joy Newbegin), Atina (Jordan Stanberry), Adella (Emma Nossal) and Andrina (Susanna Vaughan). In all seven daughters! Each showing considerable spirit and sibling jealousy peppered with a touch of churlish snipping; they are endearing.

Even though the sisters drive their powerful father, King Triton (Paul Oakley Stovall), to the brink, it is Ariel’s misadventures which create absolute turmoil on the ocean floor when she ventures to the top of the sea and gets a glance at the Prince.

And what a Prince. Prince Eric (David Burnham) embraces his character with lyrical charm enveloped with blinding handsomeness. No wonder Ariel lost her heart. It’s my opinion everyone else in the audience did too.

Many in the cast have outstanding performances like Grimsby (Douglas Davis), the Prince’s Regent, the Chef Louis (Ryan Dietrich), the ship’s Pilot (Johnny Fletcher), along with show stopping seagull shuffles by Scuttle (Luke Harvey Jacobs) and assistants, Flotsom (Sarah Errington) and Jetsam (Rae Henderson). Plus, extra kudos to audience favorite Flounder played by Connor Marsh.

Ensemble characters offering support to the show include Danielle Airey, Scott Arnold, Drew Bradford, Jake Bradford, Fisher Kaake, Jordan Kimmel, Sebastian Montenegro, Koda Montoya, Lisa Stone, Chad Takeda, along with E.Y. Washington.

And not to be outdone was the children’s ensemble, Sean Barnett, Josh Bradford, Nate Carman, Duncan Carswell, Jacob Farry, Jack Gemmell, Marina Hall, Selah Howard, Eileen Parks, Piatt Pund, Claire Scheper, Zoe Michelle Seare, Cassidy Smith, Delanie Tasto, Julia Van Skike and Ace Young.

Wait. There is more. Not to be overlooked is Sebastian (Cornelius Jones, Jr.) who is a crustacean like no other. In a melodic rhythm speech born in Caribbean waters, Sebastian scoots, shuffles, charms and coerces his way into the hearts of everyone – perhaps with the exception of the King, who continuously threatens him.

Alas it is time to speak of Triton’s sister, Ursula. Banished from his kingdom years earlier, Ursula is played by no other than the inimitable Randall Hickman. Bigger than life – encompassing the proscenium – Hickman is at his best as the villainess cephalopod ensconced in shimmery green sequins.

Which brings us to costumes. Once again the job falls into the capable hands of Carlotta Malone, Roslyn Lehman and Renetta Lloyd.

This trio is so very accomplished; it would be easy to take them for granted.

Up next is the outstanding choreography of Karl Warden. Known locally for his award-winning movements – his work on this production could easily bring him another.

With 52 productions under her belt, Elan McMahan is the Moonlight Amphitheater’s musical director/conductor. She brilliantly conducts her talent-filled orchestra. They are as follows: violin – Dan Swem and Cheryl Swem; cello – Carol Tolbert; woodwinds – Trish Schenkelberg, Amy Kalal and Sharon Martin; horn – Scott Miller; trumpet – Alyssa Keene; keyboards – Lyndon Pugeda, Michelle Sorger and Richard Morrison; bass – Mark Phelps; drums – Don Kuhli, and on percussion – Steve Wright.

Naturally, the show would not work without the remarkable set designs from the Music Theatre of Wichita, the expert lighting design of the formerly-French-accented Jean-Yves Tessier, the make up design by Kathleen Kenna and Peter Herman fixing the wigs. Stage manager Brook Baldwin, properties manager Bonnie Durben, and Justin Hall as technical director worked with Colleen Kollar Smith to pull this puppy together. Goodness it takes a village to do a quality show!