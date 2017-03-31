Metallica and Supertramp tribute bands to perform at Pala in April

By on No Comment

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in April featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free April entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

  • April 1, Master of Puppets, a tribute to Metallica, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy
  • April 8, Fools Logic, a tribute to Supertramp, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze
  • April 15, Boys of Summer, a tribute to The Eagles, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy
  • April 22, Heartbeat City, a tribute to The Cars, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze
  • April 29, Hollywood Blondie, a tribute to Blondie, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Darren Meyer

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

  • April 4, Genine Francis, tribute to great R&B hits
  • April 11, The Mar Dels, music from the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s
  • April 18, Creedence Relived, tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • April 25, Kicks Band, 70’s and 80’s hits

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

 

  • April 1, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • April 2, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • April 7, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
  • April 8, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
  • April 9, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
  • April 14, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop
  • April 15, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop
  • April 16, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop
  • April 21, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • April 22, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • April 23, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop
  • April 28, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
  • April 29, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
  • April 30, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

  • April 1, Fresh
  • April 7-8, Mickie Arnett Band
  • April 14-15, Chris James Trio
  • April 21-22, All In
  • April 28-29, 3 Amigos

Additional Shows and Events Coming to Pala in April include: Paradise Vietnamese Concert, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Events Center. For tickets visit www.startickets.com and all Vietnamese ticket outlets.

Metallica and Supertramp tribute bands to perform at Pala in April added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.