Metallica and Supertramp tribute bands to perform at Pala in April

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in April featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.
The free April entertainment schedule includes:
Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom
- April 1, Master of Puppets, a tribute to Metallica, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy
- April 8, Fools Logic, a tribute to Supertramp, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze
- April 15, Boys of Summer, a tribute to The Eagles, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy
- April 22, Heartbeat City, a tribute to The Cars, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze
- April 29, Hollywood Blondie, a tribute to Blondie, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Darren Meyer
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
- April 4, Genine Francis, tribute to great R&B hits
- April 11, The Mar Dels, music from the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s
- April 18, Creedence Relived, tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival
- April 25, Kicks Band, 70’s and 80’s hits
CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays
- April 1, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- April 2, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
- April 7, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
- April 8, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
- April 9, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
- April 14, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop
- April 15, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop
- April 16, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop
- April 21, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- April 22, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- April 23, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop
- April 28, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
- April 29, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
- April 30, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
- April 1, Fresh
- April 7-8, Mickie Arnett Band
- April 14-15, Chris James Trio
- April 21-22, All In
- April 28-29, 3 Amigos
Additional Shows and Events Coming to Pala in April include: Paradise Vietnamese Concert, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Events Center. For tickets visit www.startickets.com and all Vietnamese ticket outlets.