Metallica and Supertramp tribute bands to perform at Pala in April

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in April featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free April entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

April 1, Master of Puppets, a tribute to Metallica, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy

April 8, Fools Logic, a tribute to Supertramp, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze

April 15, Boys of Summer, a tribute to The Eagles, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy

April 22, Heartbeat City, a tribute to The Cars, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze

April 29, Hollywood Blondie, a tribute to Blondie, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Darren Meyer

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

April 4, Genine Francis, tribute to great R&B hits

April 11, The Mar Dels, music from the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s

April 18, Creedence Relived, tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival

April 25, Kicks Band, 70’s and 80’s hits

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

April 1, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

April 2, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

April 7, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock

April 8, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock

April 9, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock

April 14, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop

April 15, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop

April 16, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop

April 21, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

April 22, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

April 23, Les Daniels, R&B/Pop

April 28, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock

April 29, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

April 30, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

April 1, Fresh

April 7-8, Mickie Arnett Band

April 14-15, Chris James Trio

April 21-22, All In

April 28-29, 3 Amigos

Additional Shows and Events Coming to Pala in April include: Paradise Vietnamese Concert, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Events Center. For tickets visit www.startickets.com and all Vietnamese ticket outlets.