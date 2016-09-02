Motley 2, Memory Lane, Joshua Tree to perform tribute concerts

By on No Comment

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its Free Events series in Sept. featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s  on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free Sept. entertainment schedule includes:

 

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

  • Sept. 3 – Motley 2, a tribute to Motley Crue, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Gonzo
  • Sept. 10 – Memory Lane, a tribute to Alice in Chains, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze
  • Sept. 17 – Joshua Tree, a tribute to U2, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Darren Meyer

 

60+ Club, 1 p.m. on Tuesdays

  • Sept. 6, Jim Curry, the music of John Denver
  • Sept. 13, John Mueller, a tribute to Buddy Holly
  • Sept. 20, Creedence Relived, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Sept. 27, Gregory Wolfe, a tribute to Rod Stewart

 

CAVE, 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. on Sundays

  • Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock: Friday, Sept. 2; Friday, Sept. 16; Saturday, Sept. 17; Sunday, Sept. 18; Saturday, Sept. 24; and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock: Saturday, Sept. 3; Saturday, Sept. 10; Sunday, Sept. 11; Friday, Sept. 23; and Sunday, Sept. 25.
  • David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock: Sunday, Sept. 4 and Friday, Sept. 9.

 

Luis Rey’s, Performances start at 7 p.m.

  • Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, First MPulse
  • Sunday, Sept. 4, Labor Day weekend, Crimson Crow
  • Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, All In
  • Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Mor Sol
  • Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, 3 Amigos
  • Friday, Sept. 30, The Cougrzz

For more information, www.palacasino.com.

Motley 2, Memory Lane, Joshua Tree to perform tribute concerts added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.