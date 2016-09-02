Motley 2, Memory Lane, Joshua Tree to perform tribute concerts

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its Free Events series in Sept. featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free Sept. entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

Sept. 3 – Motley 2, a tribute to Motley Crue, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Gonzo

Sept. 10 – Memory Lane, a tribute to Alice in Chains, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze

Sept. 17 – Joshua Tree, a tribute to U2, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Darren Meyer

60+ Club, 1 p.m. on Tuesdays

Sept. 6, Jim Curry, the music of John Denver

Sept. 13, John Mueller, a tribute to Buddy Holly

Sept. 20, Creedence Relived, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival

Sept. 27, Gregory Wolfe, a tribute to Rod Stewart

CAVE, 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. on Sundays

Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock: Friday, Sept. 2; Friday, Sept. 16; Saturday, Sept. 17; Sunday, Sept. 18; Saturday, Sept. 24; and Friday, Sept. 30.

Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock: Saturday, Sept. 3; Saturday, Sept. 10; Sunday, Sept. 11; Friday, Sept. 23; and Sunday, Sept. 25.

David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock: Sunday, Sept. 4 and Friday, Sept. 9.

Luis Rey’s, Performances start at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, First MPulse

Sunday, Sept. 4, Labor Day weekend, Crimson Crow

Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, All In

Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Mor Sol

Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, 3 Amigos

Friday, Sept. 30, The Cougrzz