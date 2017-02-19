Music society to present free interdisciplinary concert Feb. 26 at library

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society, in partnership with the Fallbrook Library, will present an interdisciplinary concert featuring Flamenco and Indian dance with Fred Benedetti on classical guitar.

The free concert will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. in the community room of the Fallbrook Library. The concert is part of the Music Society’s Classical Sundays Concert Series which, at its core, is designed to reach new audiences.

Built around flamenco, with roots in Indian, Macedonian and Andalusian music, this program is a cultural journey into a music style that is outside the more typical classical boundaries.

“Fallbrook Music Society is always working to bring new and varied concerts to our community,” said Ann Murray, executive director. “We are hopeful that the interdisciplinary approach of this program will bring out the dancers, especially the dance students.”

Led by classical guitarist Benedetti, a mainstay in the Fallbrook Library’s popular Thursday night music series, the concert features Gloria Lanuza, a professional dancer and internationally-renowned choreographer and teacher. Lanuza has danced internationally and is known for her flamenco, Mexican folkloric, and Eastern Indian dance forms. Beth Buckley, artistic director of Camarada, will accompany on flute.

The program will be complemented with poetry readings by Zohreh Gharehmani, author of Sky of Red Poppies and winner of KPBS’ One Book, One San Diego in 2012. Gharehmani has won several prestigious awards, including first place in Californian Short Stories (2005), San Diego Book Awards (2004) and Best Fiction at Santa Barbara’s Writer’s Conference (2004).

“Fallbrook Music Society is proud to offer such an artistically diverse program this season,” added Murray. “This concert fuses instrumentation, artistic styles, diverse cultures and amazing costumes. It will be fabulous.”

A reception for the performing artists immediately follows the concert on the Poet’s Patio, weather permitting. More information is available through the Fallbrook Music Society website, www.FallbrookMusicSociety.org or by calling Fallbrook Music Society at (760) 451-8644.