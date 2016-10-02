No tricks, only treats as Pala offers free events in October

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its Free Event series in October featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free October entertainment schedule includes:

 

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

  • 1, The Long Run, a tribute to The Eagles, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
  • 8, ThePettybreakers, a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
  • 15, 9:30 p.m., Club Infinity, with Dennis Blaze
  • 29, Queen Nation, a tribute to Queen, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy

 

60+ Club, 1 p.m., Tuesdays

  • 4, Jeff Johnson, a tribute to Sam Cooke
  • 11, The Legends, Rock and Roll Revue
  • 18, The Modern Gentlemen, Greatest Hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s
  • 25, Gemini Dream, a tribute to the Moody Blues

 

CAVE, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 5 p.m.

  • 1 and 2, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
  • 7, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
  • 8 and 9, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • 14, 15 and 16, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
  • 21, 22 and 23, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
  • 28, 29 and 30 Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

 

LUIS REY’S, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.

  • 1, 3 Amigos
  • 7, Chris James Trio
  • 8, 3 Amigos
  • 14-15, Retro Soul
  • 21-22, Mickie Arnett Band
  • 28-29, Fresh

 

