No tricks, only treats as Pala offers free events in October

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its Free Event series in October featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.
The free October entertainment schedule includes:
Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom
- 1, The Long Run, a tribute to The Eagles, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
- 8, ThePettybreakers, a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
- 15, 9:30 p.m., Club Infinity, with Dennis Blaze
- 29, Queen Nation, a tribute to Queen, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy
60+ Club, 1 p.m., Tuesdays
- 4, Jeff Johnson, a tribute to Sam Cooke
- 11, The Legends, Rock and Roll Revue
- 18, The Modern Gentlemen, Greatest Hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s
- 25, Gemini Dream, a tribute to the Moody Blues
CAVE, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 5 p.m.
- 1 and 2, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
- 7, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
- 8 and 9, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 14, 15 and 16, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
- 21, 22 and 23, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
- 28, 29 and 30 Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
LUIS REY’S, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.
- 1, 3 Amigos
- 7, Chris James Trio
- 8, 3 Amigos
- 14-15, Retro Soul
- 21-22, Mickie Arnett Band
- 28-29, Fresh