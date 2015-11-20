North County Academy of Dance to present ‘The Nutcracker’ in Fallbrook Dec. 4 through 6

FALLBROOK – The North County Academy of Dance (NCAD) will present its annual production of “The Nutcracker” at the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center Dec. 4 through 6.

The beautiful production, aimed at opening the holiday season, has been enjoyed by thousands of audience members over the years. Featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, NCAD’s “the Nutcracker” at the Bob Burton is accompanied live by the 50-piece San Diego Civic Youth Orchestra.

“The Nutcracker” follows young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince through an epic battle between the house mice and soldiers, through the land of Snow and finally to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Kingdom of Sweets.

This year’s show is complete with professional set, costume, and lighting design as well as over 170 talented dancers from all over North County.

Completing the cast will be international guest artists Carlo Di Dio and Bernadette Torres, as well as local Fallbrook dancers who are excited to perform in their hometown.