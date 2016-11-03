North County Arts Network impressed with Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Arts Inc. (FAI) recently hosted members of the North County Arts Network (NCAN) to breakfast and a day of exploring Fallbrook’s art scene.

Guests visited FAI’s School of the Arts campus, including the Veteran’s Art Project at the California Sculpture Academy. They also took in the Galaxy of Glass Show at the Art Center and visited Brandon Gallery and the Fallbrook Library.

“Clearly, Fallbrook is an outstanding and ambitious arts community with excellent leadership, talent, and patronage,” said Daniel Foster, NCAN co-chair. “Congratulations!”

Naomi Nussbaum was also very impressed.

“I particularly enjoyed seeing Steve Dilley of the Veteran’s Art Project doing his face mold demonstration with the brave live model,” said Nussbaum. “All your other instructors were so warm, friendly and helpful. I also enjoyed the abundance of public art installed throughout the downtown area. Bravo!”

Patricia Frischer summed up their visit with, “Fallbrook is a renaissance city for the arts.”