The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at Pala Feb. 17

PALA – Country superstars The Oak Ridge Boys will bring three decades of legendary music to the Events Center at Pala Casino Spa & Resort on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their string of hits includes the pop chart-topper Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids, American Made, I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes, Fancy Free, Gonna Take A Lot Of River, and many others.

The Oak Ridge Boys have scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national No. 1 singles and over 30 Top 10 hits.

The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have garnered a host of industry and fan accolades, including Grammy, Dove, ACM, and CMA awards. In 2008 they were awarded the coveted Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award.

Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring three decades of charted singles and 50 years of tradition to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. Their newest album and first “live” CD, Boys Night Out, was released April 15, 2014.