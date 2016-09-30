Old Town Temecula Community Theater to feature tribute bands

TEMECULA – The Old Town Temecula Community Theater will host tribute bands celebrating Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, and the Beatles during the month of October.

David J. Sherry will present “Diamond is Forever! – The Neil Diamond Experience” on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.; Rebecca Clark will perform “Hello Gorgeous! – A Live Tribute To Barbra Streisand” on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.; and “In My Life – A Musical Tribute To The Beatles” will entertain fans on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

Sherry, an international recording artist, and his band offer a refreshingly new approach to live entertainment, combining a contemporary tribute format and a charismatic, personable frontman with an unparalleled audience connection and a personal passion for the music and lyrics of Neil Diamond.

While preserving the integrity of Neil Diamond’s lyrics and music, bandleader Sherry flavors the show with his own personable charm and charisma bringing audiences to both laughter and tears. Sherry is known for his personal and passionate delivery of Neil’s songs rather than a mechanically cloned impersonation.

It is a winning format that appeals to an audience demographic of all ages. Neil Diamond fans love the dedication to Neil Diamond’s music and lyrics and Sherry’s passionate delivery. It’s a real Neil Diamond Tribute delivered as only a true Neil Diamond fan can. Yet, you don’t have to be a Neil Diamond fan to love this show.

Actress/singer Clark becomes Barbra Streisand in this live one-woman musical delivering all the greatest hits of this legendary singer performed live with no sync or voice track.

Through live singing and comedic dialogue, along with playful crowd interaction, Clark captures the character and heart of Streisand, recounting her amazing journey through stage, television and film.

Performing songs from Funny Girl, A Star is Born and Yentl, Clark will include many of Streisand’s greatest hits such as Evergreen, The Way We Were, Second Hand Rose, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, Memories, and many more surprises. This is a fun, highly entertaining family friendly show.

The music of the Beatles – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – continues to stand the test of time. “In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” will give you a fresh perspective on the band’s history. The show has a narrative element that depicts everything from the famed “Ed Sullivan Show” appearance to the final performance atop the Apple Corps offices.

Concert goers will see the Fab Four through the eyes of their late manager, Brian Epstein, who serves as narrator to renowned Beatles tribute band Abbey Road as they perform 33 of the group’s classic hits. The show played to two sold out audiences at Old Town Temecula Theater in 2014.