Pala to host ‘Super Sunday Viewing Party’ Feb. 5

PALA − Pala Casino Spa & Resort will host football fans for free starting at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Infinity Showroom for a “Super Sunday Viewing Party” to watch the New England Patriots clash with the Atlanta Falcons for the National Football League championship in Super Bowl 51.

Seating will be first-come, first-serve. Kick off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Fans age 21 and older can purchase a variety of food and beverages in Infinity. Executive Chef Robert Camerota’s menu will include Buffalo chicken wings with ranch dressing; steak street tacos; nachos with all the condiments; fried New England clam chowder; New England lobster roll; Varsity’s in Atlanta chili cheese dog; Atlanta’s Busy Bee Café’s fried chicken sliders on a biscuit; barbeque brisket on a long roll with pickle; buttered popcorn, big cookies and brownies, and assorted Haagen-Dazs bars.

In addition to Infinity, the game also will be televised at the casino’s Center Bar and the West Video Wall, as well as on televisions throughout the casino.