Pala rings in the holidays with more free fun events in December

By on No Comment

PALA − Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in December featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free December entertainment schedule includes:

 Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m. Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

  • 24, HELP!, a tribute to The Beatles, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay

 

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

  • 13, Andy DiMino’s holiday tribute to Dean Martin, “Making Spirits Bright”
  • 20, Heart Ache Tonight, a tribute to The Eagles

 

CAVE,  7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

  • 9, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
  • 10, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • 11, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • 16, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
  • 17, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
  • 18, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
  • 23, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • 24, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
  • 25 p.m., Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
  • 30, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • 31, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

 

 LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

  • 9-10, Crimson Crow
  • 16-17, 3 Amigos
  • 23-24, Mickie Arnett
  • 25, Crimson Crow
  • 30-31, Fresh

 

Pala will also present Grand Sonic Theory, New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Infinity Showroom. All tickets are reserved and now on sale at the Pala Box Office in the casino, at www.palacasino.com or by calling 1-877-946-7252. Tickets also are available at Star Tickets, 1-800-585-3737 or www.startickets.com.

Pala rings in the holidays with more free fun events in December added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.