Pala rings in the holidays with more free fun events in December

PALA − Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in December featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.
The free December entertainment schedule includes:
Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m. Saturdays, Infinity Showroom
- 24, HELP!, a tribute to The Beatles, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
- 13, Andy DiMino’s holiday tribute to Dean Martin, “Making Spirits Bright”
- 20, Heart Ache Tonight, a tribute to The Eagles
CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays
- 9, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
- 10, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 11, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 16, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
- 17, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
- 18, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock
- 23, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- 24, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
- 25 p.m., Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
- 30, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- 31, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
- 9-10, Crimson Crow
- 16-17, 3 Amigos
- 23-24, Mickie Arnett
- 25, Crimson Crow
- 30-31, Fresh
Pala will also present Grand Sonic Theory, New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Infinity Showroom. All tickets are reserved and now on sale at the Pala Box Office in the casino, at www.palacasino.com or by calling 1-877-946-7252. Tickets also are available at Star Tickets, 1-800-585-3737 or www.startickets.com.