Pala rings in the holidays with more free fun events in December

PALA − Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in December featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free December entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m. Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

24, HELP!, a tribute to The Beatles, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

13, Andy DiMino’s holiday tribute to Dean Martin, “Making Spirits Bright”

20, Heart Ache Tonight, a tribute to The Eagles

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

9, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

10, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock

11, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock

16, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock

17, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock

18, Pat Dowling, Acoustic Rock

23, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

24, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

25 p.m., Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

30, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

31, Warren LaPlante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

9-10, Crimson Crow

16-17, 3 Amigos

23-24, Mickie Arnett

25, Crimson Crow

30-31, Fresh