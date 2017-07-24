Pala RV Resort to host ‘Humuhumunukunukuapua’a’ Luau

PALA – The top-rated Pala RV Resort will offer its guests a Humuhumunukunukuapua’a (Who-Moo-Who-Moo-Noo-Koo-Noo-Koo-Ah-Pooah-Ah) Luau Weekend, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, that will award guests fun prizes for Flamingo Fishing, Hula Hoop, Ring Toss and Strut Your Straw contests.

Guests must stay a minimum of two nights, Friday and Saturday, and reservations are being accepted at 1-844-472-5278. From noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, RV guests will be served Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches and compete in the contests. The Strut Your Straw prizes will be awarded for most creative homemade grass skirt or hat.

For more information, visit www.palacasino.com .

Pala RV Resort is rated a perfect 10/10*/10 by Good Sam, the national RV Resort rating publication.