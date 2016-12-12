Pala RV Resort to host Tailgaters Chili Cook-off Jan. 13-14

PALA – Top-rated Pala RV Resort will offer its guests a Tailgaters Chili Cook-off party Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14.

In addition to the battle for best chili honors, the competition will also include a beer bingo game and a team spirit site decoration contest. Prizes will be awarded in all three events.

The Chili Cook-off will start at noon Saturday at the RV Resort clubhouse, and contestants should bring their chili entries in a crock pot.

The beer bingo game will be played from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the clubhouse. Contestants, who must be 21 and older to participate, should bring a can of beer to play. The winner of each round will receive a bag of beer.

The team spirit site decorating contest will start at 5 p.m. and participants are asked to decorate their site in the theme of their favorite football team.

Guests must stay a minimum of two nights, Friday and Saturday, and reservations are being accepted at 1-844-472-5278.

Pala RV Resort is rated a perfect 10/10*/10 by Good Sam, the national RV Resort rating publication.