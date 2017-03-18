Pala RV Resort to sponsor Derby Days May 5-6

PALA – The top-rated Pala RV Resort (10/10/10 by Good Sam, the national RV Resort rating publication) will present Derby Days May 5-6, an event that will offer guests bourbon and bratwurst, a Craziest Hat Contest, a Best Dog Costume contest, and Jockey Horse Races.

Guests must stay a minimum of two nights, Friday and Saturday, and reservations are being accepted at (844) 472-5278.

On May 6, from noon to 1:30 p.m., RV guests may purchase an ounce of Maker’s Mark Bourbon for $4 and bratwurst for $3. The Craziest Hat Contest will be held at 2 p.m., the Best Dog Contest at 3 p.m., and the Jockey Horse Races at 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each contest.