Pala’s free February events lineup includes tribute band Fan Halen

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in February featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays; the underground wine CAVE on weekends; and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.
The free February entertainment schedule includes:
Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom
- 4, Wayward Sons, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
- 11, Journey Captured, a tribute to Journey, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
- 18, Fan Halen, a tribute to Van Halen, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
- 7, The Corvelles, a tribute to The Supremes
- 14, The Alley Cats, America’s Premium Doo Wop Show
- 21, Robin Adler and Dave Blackburn, a tribute to Joni Mitchell
- 28, Harmony of Rock, Greatest Classic Rock Hits of the 70s
CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays
- 3, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Rock/Classic Rock
- 4, Les Daniel, R&B/Pop
- 5, Les Daniel, R&B/Pop
- 10, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 11, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 12, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 17, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
- 18, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
- 19, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
- 24, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- 25, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
- 26, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
Additional shows and events coming to Pala in February: The Oak Ridge Boys, 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, Events Center; The Stylistics With Peaches & Herb, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, Events Center. For ticket information, visit www.startickets.com.