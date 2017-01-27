Pala’s free February events lineup includes tribute band Fan Halen

The Van Halen tribute band Fan Halen will perform Feb. 18 in Pala's Infinity Showroom.
PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in February featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays; the underground wine CAVE on weekends; and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free February entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

  • 4, Wayward Sons, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
  • 11, Journey Captured, a tribute to Journey, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay
  • 18, Fan Halen, a tribute to Van Halen, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

  • 7, The Corvelles, a tribute to The Supremes
  • 14, The Alley Cats, America’s Premium Doo Wop Show
  • 21, Robin Adler and Dave Blackburn, a tribute to Joni Mitchell
  • 28, Harmony of Rock, Greatest Classic Rock Hits of the 70s

CAVE, 7 p.m.  Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

  • 3, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Rock/Classic Rock
  • 4, Les Daniel, R&B/Pop
  • 5, Les Daniel, R&B/Pop
  • 10, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • 11, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • 12, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • 17, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
  • 18, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
  • 19, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock
  • 24, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • 25, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • 26, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

Additional shows and events coming to Pala in February: The Oak Ridge Boys, 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, Events Center; The Stylistics With Peaches & Herb, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, Events Center. For ticket information, visit www.startickets.com.

