Pala’s free February events lineup includes tribute band Fan Halen

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in February featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays; the underground wine CAVE on weekends; and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free February entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

4, Wayward Sons, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay

11, Journey Captured, a tribute to Journey, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Jay

18, Fan Halen, a tribute to Van Halen, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

7, The Corvelles, a tribute to The Supremes

14, The Alley Cats, America’s Premium Doo Wop Show

21, Robin Adler and Dave Blackburn, a tribute to Joni Mitchell

28, Harmony of Rock, Greatest Classic Rock Hits of the 70s

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

3, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Rock/Classic Rock

4, Les Daniel, R&B/Pop

5, Les Daniel, R&B/Pop

10, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

11, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

12, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

17, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

18, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

19, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Rock

24, Dave Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

25, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

26, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock