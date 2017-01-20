Pala’s Winter Dance Party to pay tribute to Holly, Evans, The Big Bopper





PALA – Three super legends of rock and roll – Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper – will be honored Saturday, March 18 when Pala Casino Spa & Resort hosts John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party.

Mueller, the critically acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical, “Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story,” performs as Buddy Holly. Ray Anthony, a renowned star of the Legends of Rock and Roll show in Las Vegas, performs as Ritchie Valens. Linwood Sasser fills the legendary footsteps of The Big Bopper.

The party begins at 7 p.m. and the acts will perform on the Events Center stage. The three artists will perform all of their major hits in solo sets before a grand finale song with all three performing together. After the show, the artists will be available to meet and greet and take photos with all guests.