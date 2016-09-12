Pupping to give guitar concert

FALLBROOK – Peter Pupping will play a free concert of Flamenco and Spanish guitar at Fallbrook Library on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Pupping was born in the Netherlands and immigrated to the US with his family in the 1960s He picked up the guitar at age nine and the rest is history. He is well-known as a teacher and mentor, as well as being one of the outstanding guitarists in the San Diego area. His mastery of the Spanish guitar, flamenco, bossa nova and more is breathtaking.