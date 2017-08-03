San Diego Symphony events run through Sept. 3

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

Embarking on another year of outstanding summer music, the San Diego Symphony has pulled off a remarkable schedule of events.

Just halfway through the series at the Embarcadero Marina Park South, the San Diego Symphony is filled with amazing musicians supported by caring citizens.

Upcoming shows include international favorites like Boz Scaggs on Aug. 4 and 5, followed by Sergio Mendes Sunday, Aug. 6. Rounding out the month of August, look for Latin Jazz Masters, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in Concert, “La La Land” in Concert, Angelique Kido, “Fiddler on the Roof”, “Bolero” by the Bay, John Beasley presents MONK’estra, Amos Lee, The Commodores and wrapping up the program is the mind-altering-music of Ozomatli.

The summer series will end with a three-day salute featuring an 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular – Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Sept. 1, 2, 3) which includes a thrilling fireworks display.

Parking can be prepaid via the Symphony website for $30, or upon availability at the nearby Hilton Hotel Bayside for about $35. Old Town has free parking. Just grab the green line trolley for a few bucks’ round trip to the Convention Center stop and you’ll be steps away.

Tasty dinner selections are available at the concession plus picnicking is also permitted although outside liquor is not allowed. Adult beverages and snacks can be purchased on sight. Bring a blanket with lawn chairs or for a few dollars more – upgrade to a table.

The San Diego Symphony is a treasure. Big screens help to see from afar and the outdoor sound is excellent. Don’t miss out on a great evening on the bay while under the stars.

San Diego Symphony at Embarcadero Marina Bay South, just behind the convention center, continues until Aug. 31, 200 Marina Park Way, 92001. Box Office 619 235-0804, [email protected] .