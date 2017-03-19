Senior Center announces tour lineup

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center recently announced that it is offering the following tours:

Railways of California

Travel on the Amtrak Coast Starlight to San Luis Obispo, Napa Valley and Coalinga. Accommodations include Embassy Suites, Doubletree Hotel and Harris Ranch. Take a narrated trip through the Roaring Camp & Big Trees Narrow-Gauge Railroad. Hop on board the famous Napa Valley Wine Train and participate in gourmet wine tasting, then dinner and an evening’s rest at the Harris Ranch. Eight meals are included. Five days – departs May 14.

Death Valley

This fully escorted motor coach tour includes a visit to Death Valley National Park, the Amargosa Opera House, the Borax Works, Ubehebe Crater, Rhyolite Ghost Town and concludes in Las Vegas with an overnight stay at the Golden Nugget with time to enjoy the Fremont Street Experience Sound and Light Show just outside your hotel. Six meals are included. Four days – departs May 1 and Nov. 5.

Lost Dutchman’s Gold

This motor coach trip begins in Scottsdale, Arizona with a four-night stay at the Hilton Phoenix-Scottsdale. On your agenda is a day at the Goldfield Ghost Town with a tour of the mine, lunch at the Mammoth Steak House, and time to shop. Enjoy a twilight dinner cruise on Canyon Lake aboard the Dolly Steamboat. A driving tour of Old Town Scottsdale and a farewell dinner at the Roaring Fork Restaurant concludes this getaway. Five days – departs April 9.

Yosemite

Travel by deluxe motor coach and Amtrak for this beautiful visit to Yosemite. A professional tour director will guide you through your visit to Yosemite National Park and the Yosemite Valley Floor with a two-night stay at the Chukchansi Gold Resort Luxury Hotel and Casino. Amtrak to central California and sit back and enjoy the scenery. Hotel and Casino Package: Four food coupons $5 each and one casino play slot card $20. Three days/2 nights – departs June 20.

For more information on any of these trips, please contact the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498.