The Stylistics with Peaches & Herb to bring Soul, R&B hits to Pala

PALA – Soul and R&B vocal legends The Stylistics, with Peaches & Herb, will perform at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 in the Events Center at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

The Stylistics remain one of the best-known Philadelphia soul groups of the 1970s. They formed in 1968 and were composed of Herb Murrell, Airrion Love, James Smith, and James Dunn. All of their US hits were ballads, graced by the lush productions of Thom Bell, which helped make the Stylistics one of the most successful soul groups of the first half of the 1970s.

During the early 1970s, the group had 12 consecutive US R&B Top 10 hits, including “Stop, Look, Listen”, “You Are Everything”, “Betcha by Golly, Wow”, “People Make the World Go Round”, “I’m Stone in Love with You”, “Break Up to Make Up”, and “You Make Me Brand New”. Today’s Stylistics are the two originals, Love and Murrell, joined by Harold Eban Brown and Jason Sharp.

The original “Peaches & Herb,” Herb Fame and Francine “Peaches” Hurd Barker, scored their first national hit in 1966, a revival of 1934 hit, “Let’s Fall In Love.” The duo followed with a string of hits in 1967 and 1968, including “Close Your Eyes,” “For Your Love” and “Love Is Strange” and became the Sweethearts of Soul.

Barker then retired from the duo, but continued to pursue a solo career before Herb re-started Peaches & Herb in 1976. Since then, Herb has continued in his role while six different ladies have performed as Peaches.