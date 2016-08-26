Temecula group offers square dance lessons

TEMECULA – Anyone searching for a great date night activity, or who likes to meet new friends, or is looking to get some exercise has a new option to try. The Temecula Grape Stompers is starting a new session of square dance lessons and all are invited to participate.

“We started our square dance lessons a year ago February,” said a former student named Pamela. “Since graduating from the class, we’ve been to probably 75-plus dances. We are having so much fun square dancing. It gets us out of the house, we’ve met some awesome people, and it’s fun. Dancing keeps the mind sharp and the blood flowing. It’s a whole new world to explore as you ‘allemande left’ with new and fun people.”