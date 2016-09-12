Temecula Road to open for Sara Evans at Pala

PALA – Temecula Road, the popular country singing group named after its hometown of Temecula, will open for country singing star Sara Evans when she performs at the Starlight Theater at Pala Casino Spa & Resort on Friday, Sept. 23.

Sisters Maddie and Emma Salute, ages 15 and 17, respectively, have been singing together for years and they recently joined forces with longtime friend Dawson Anderson, 17, to form Temecula Road. Noted for their impeccable harmonies, the trio writes their own original material, backed by Dawson on guitar and Emma on mandolin.

The Huffington Post recently named Temecula Road one of the top country groups to watch in 2016, and the trio has previously opened for Kenny Rogers, Joe Nichols and Jesse James Walker.

Evans has released seven studio albums in her career with Born To Fly (2000) achieving double-platinum status from the Recording Industry of America (RIAA). She has charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and enjoyed her first number one hit in 1998 with “No Place That Far.”

Four other singles – “Born To Fly,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” and “A Little Bit Stronger” – also reached number one. She has received awards from Billboard, The Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) and also received a Dove Award.