Third annual Concert for Heroes to be held Nov. 11

TEMECULA – The third annual Concert for Heroes, a benefit for Manzanita Ranch, will again be held on Veterans Day at Galway Downs on Friday, Nov. 11. The Manzanita Ranch, Inc., is a nonprofit human service agency dedicated to serving the needs of veterans by using horses for therapy.

This year the Phoenix Patriot Band, the official rock band arm of the Phoenix Patriot Foundation, will be part of the musical lineup. Members Darrin Isham and T-Bone Villegas will assist to recruit local bands to play.

Other notables already committed to performing are the Manzanita Ranch’s Inland All Star Band, Slow Traffic, Michael Thomas, JD Priest, Tim Walsh, Tom Bray, and Tim Moyer.

“The Concert for Heroes is now an established annual event,” said Ranch director Johnny Roberts. “We are proud to be part of our community’s Veterans Day celebration. Folks will have all week to visit the Field of Honor in Murrieta and other activities around the region.”

Galway Downs, located at 38801 Los Corralitos Road in Temecula, is near the corner of State Highway 79 South and Pauba Road in Temecula’s Wine Country. Galway has developed a new area of their property for weddings and events, and the concert will be held in the new grass covered outdoor amphitheater. There will be two alternating stages in the amphitheater and another stage in the new Carriage House.

Manzanita Ranch is committed to producing the show each Veterans Day. The ranch’s horses walk in the Murrieta Veterans Day Parade, then head to the concert at Galway Downs.

Veterans and active duty military are admitted free to the concert. General admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids age 10-17. Children age nine and under are free. Parking is $5. Tickets can be purchased online at www.manzanitaranch.org and at the gate.

All proceeds from the Concert for Heroes will be used to support the horses that serve the veterans in the Manzanita Ranch’s One Good Day Project. For additional information, contact Johnny Roberts by email at [email protected] .