Toe Tappers ‘kick-off’ the fall season

FALLBROOK – Back again by popular demand are the Toe Tappers, a unique group of senior women from ages 50 to 87, who have been entertaining audiences for over 25 years. They will kick off the fall season on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St.

They are a talented group of ladies that specialize in offering dance routines that are exciting, beautifully costumed, quick paced and are designed to please audiences. There are different costumes for each expertly choreographed dance numbers and this performance will be a mixture of Patriotic and Broadway routines.

Their Broadway style of tap dancing makes the Toe Tappers a standout group amongst senior entertainment for all age groups in San Diego county. Their themed shows are made up of over 40 routines averaging about 10 routines per show.

The Toe Tappers have performed at numerous sites, from the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, La Costa Glen Carlsbad, The Sterling at Vintage Hills Temecula, the Vi at La Jolla Village and most recently as a special request they performed at the VA Home in Chula Vista for Veterans Day.

One of Fallbrook’s own, Marilyn Halder, is one of the tappers, a former dance performer in musicals and TV. She likes to refer to the group as ‘senior Rockettes’ as they strive for precision. Her husband retired Admiral Robert Halder will be the MC for the event.

Both Marilyn and Bob are active with several military support organizations, such as Soldiers Who Salsa, and Wounded Warriors of North County.