Toe Tappers to perform at Hilltop Center

FALLBROOK – The Toe Tappers will give a special holiday performance Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. in Fallbrook.

The tap dancing group is made up of nine senior women, ages 55–80 and has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years. They have performed at numerous sites, from Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad By The Sea, The Vi at La Jolla Village, Silvergate in Fallbrook and many others throughout the year.

The Toe Tappers specialize in dance routines that are exciting, beautifully costumed, quick-paced and designed to please audiences. The group refers to itself as the “Senior Rockettes,” as they strive for precision.

One of Fallbrook’s own, Marilyn Halder, is one of the tappers, a former dance performer in musicals and TV. Her husband, retired Adm. Robert Halder, serves as the master of ceremonies.

The admission is free; however they will be accepting donations to the facility’s center and charities of Fallbrook.