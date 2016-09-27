Toto concert about entire band

There is some question whether the band Toto took its name from Dorothy’s dog in The Wizard of Oz or from the Latin word for entirety. The Toto concert Sept. 10 at Pala Casino’s Palomar Starlight Theater weighs the belief toward the concept of entirety.

Toto singer and guitarist Steve Lukather and keyboardists David Paich and Steve Porcaro have been with the band since Toto was formed in 1977. The current band also includes lead vocalist Joseph Williams, drummer Shannon Forest, and bassist Leland Sklar.

The touring contingent adds Lenny Castro on percussion and backing vocalists Mabvuto Carpenter and Jenny Douglas-Foote. All nine members were showcased during the Pala concert and not just during designated solos.

The 95-minute concert included 18 songs along with solos. The singing activity alternated between Williams, Lukather, Paich, Porcaro, Carpenter, and Douglas-Foote. “Hold the Line”, which was the 13th song of the concert and in 1978 became Toto’s first top five hit, was a vocal collaboration between Williams and Douglas-Foote. Douglas-Foote was featured when the band played “I Won’t Hold You Back” and Carpenter had lead vocals duty for “Georgy Porgy”.

“Rosanna” and “Africa”, Toto’s other two hits which reached the top five on the charts (“Africa” was a No. 1 song in 1982), are softer melodies than “Hold the Line” and “I’ll Supply the Love”, which was performed earlier in the concert. “Georgy Porgy” is closer to jazz or rhythm and blues than to hard rock or pop. The audience didn’t necessarily see a rock concert but rather a combination of different genres of music.

The variety of their songs and the variety of featured musicians defines the band Toto. Toto is not just about one type of music or about one or two lead musicians. The concept of entirety is a significant element of Toto.