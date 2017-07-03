Tribute band concerts are among free events at Pala in July

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in July featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free July entertainment schedule includes:

 

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

  • July 1, Mick Adams and The Stones, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy
  • July 8, Mr. Crowley, a tribute to Ozzie Osbourne, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Sinn
  • July 15, No Tribute Show, 80s Party .
  • July 29, The Pettybreakers, a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, followed by Club Infinity with Dennis Blaze

 

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

  • July 4, No Show, Happy Fourth of July!
  • July 11, John Mueller, a tribute to Buddy Holly
  • July 18, The Legends, Rock & Roll Review
  • July 25, Neil Diamond, a musical tribute by Kenny Hale

 

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

  • July 1, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
  • July 2, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • July 7, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • July 8, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • July 9, Brennen & Amanda, Variety
  • July 14, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
  • July 15, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
  • July 16, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
  • July 21, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • July 22, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • July 23, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
  • July 28, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • July 29, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
  • July 30, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock

 

LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

  • July 1, Mor Sol
  • July 7-8, Chris James Trio
  • July 14-15, David Paul Band
  • July 21, Crimson Crow
  • July 22, Mickie Arnett Band
  • July 28-29, First MPulse

 

Additional Shows and Events Coming to Pala in July: Anh No Em, Ba Noi! Vietnamese Concert, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8, Events Center; The B-52s With Special Guests The Fixx, 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, Starlight Theater; UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickie Virtue with Special Guests Matisyahu and Raging Fyah, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28, Starlight Theater. For tickets visit www.startickets.com.

