Tribute band concerts are among free events at Pala in July

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in July featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.
The free July entertainment schedule includes:
Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom
- July 1, Mick Adams and The Stones, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy
- July 8, Mr. Crowley, a tribute to Ozzie Osbourne, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Sinn
- July 15, No Tribute Show, 80s Party .
- July 29, The Pettybreakers, a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, followed by Club Infinity with Dennis Blaze
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
- July 4, No Show, Happy Fourth of July!
- July 11, John Mueller, a tribute to Buddy Holly
- July 18, The Legends, Rock & Roll Review
- July 25, Neil Diamond, a musical tribute by Kenny Hale
CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays
- July 1, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock
- July 2, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- July 7, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- July 8, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- July 9, Brennen & Amanda, Variety
- July 14, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
- July 15, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
- July 16, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock
- July 21, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- July 22, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- July 23, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- July 28, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
- July 29, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
- July 30, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
- July 1, Mor Sol
- July 7-8, Chris James Trio
- July 14-15, David Paul Band
- July 21, Crimson Crow
- July 22, Mickie Arnett Band
- July 28-29, First MPulse
Additional Shows and Events Coming to Pala in July: Anh No Em, Ba Noi! Vietnamese Concert, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8, Events Center; The B-52s With Special Guests The Fixx, 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, Starlight Theater; UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickie Virtue with Special Guests Matisyahu and Raging Fyah, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28, Starlight Theater. For tickets visit www.startickets.com.