Tribute band concerts are among free events at Pala in July

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in July featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free July entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom

July 1, Mick Adams and The Stones, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Shy

July 8, Mr. Crowley, a tribute to Ozzie Osbourne, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Sinn

July 15, No Tribute Show, 80s Party .

July 29, The Pettybreakers, a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, followed by Club Infinity with Dennis Blaze

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

July 4, No Show, Happy Fourth of July!

July 11, John Mueller, a tribute to Buddy Holly

July 18, The Legends, Rock & Roll Review

July 25, Neil Diamond, a musical tribute by Kenny Hale

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

July 1, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Classic Acoustic Rock

July 2, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

July 7, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

July 8, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

July 9, Brennen & Amanda, Variety

July 14, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock

July 15, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock

July 16, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/Acoustic Rock

July 21, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

July 22, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

July 23, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

July 28, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock

July 29, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock

July 30, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock

LUIS REY’S, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

July 1, Mor Sol

July 7-8, Chris James Trio

July 14-15, David Paul Band

July 21, Crimson Crow

July 22, Mickie Arnett Band

July 28-29, First MPulse