Tribute concerts among free events at Pala in August

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free event series in August featuring the 60+ Club 1 p.m. Tuesdays, the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.
The free August entertainment schedule includes:
Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom.
- 5, One with Everything, a tribute to Styx, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Darren
- 12, Hollywood U2, a tribute to U2, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis
- 19, Generation Idol presents their tribute to Billy Idol, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Sinn.
- 26, Dog & Butterfly, a tribute to Heart, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
- 1, The Bird Dogs, a tribute to The Everly Brothers
- 8, The Corvelles, a tribute to The Supremes take the stage Aug. 8
- 15, Cash, Killer and The King, a tribute to Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis.
- 22, The Blondelles, a tribute to Diva Legends
- 29, Mathew Banks will perform as Billy Joel
CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays
- 4-6, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- 11-12, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/ Classic Acoustic Rock
- 13, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock
- 18, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/ Classic Acoustic Rock
- 19, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/ Classic Acoustic Rock (5 p.m.), followed by David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock (9 p.m.)
- 25-27, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock
Luis Rey’s, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
- 4-5, Chris James Trio
- 11-12, 3 Amigos
- 18-19, Mor Sol
- 25-26, Fresh
Additional shows and events are coming to Pala in August: The O’Jays with special guest, The Whispers, 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, in the Starlight Theater; “Jazz Under the Stars” with Bobby Caldwell and Foreign Affair, 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Starlight Theater; Second annual Starlight Food & Wine Festival, Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 19 on the Starlight Theater Lawn and in the Underground Wine Cave; Paul Anka performs in concert 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, in the Starlight Theater; Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and TOTO will be in concert 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Starlight Theater. For tickets visit www.startickets.com.