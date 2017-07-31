Tribute concerts among free events at Pala in August

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free event series in August featuring the 60+ Club 1 p.m. Tuesdays, the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free August entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concerts, 8 p.m., Saturdays, Infinity Showroom.

5, One with Everything, a tribute to Styx, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Darren

12, Hollywood U2, a tribute to U2, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis

19, Generation Idol presents their tribute to Billy Idol, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Sinn.

26, Dog & Butterfly, a tribute to Heart, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

1, The Bird Dogs, a tribute to The Everly Brothers

8, The Corvelles, a tribute to The Supremes take the stage Aug. 8

15, Cash, Killer and The King, a tribute to Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis.

22, The Blondelles, a tribute to Diva Legends

29, Mathew Banks will perform as Billy Joel

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

4-6, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

11-12, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/ Classic Acoustic Rock

13, David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock

18, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/ Classic Acoustic Rock

19, Warren La Plante, Top 40/Pop/ Classic Acoustic Rock (5 p.m.), followed by David Reynolds, Variety/Classic Rock (9 p.m.)

25-27, Chris James, Energetic Acoustic Pop/Rock

Luis Rey’s, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

4-5, Chris James Trio

11-12, 3 Amigos

18-19, Mor Sol

25-26, Fresh