Young cast shines ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

Elizabeth Youngman Westphal

Special to the Village News

Note to the reader: This is not a review – it is a recommendation. There are only three performances and in an effort to support local theatre, it was necessary to attend a rehearsal. I observed the second act run-through, and the rehearsal was delightful.

MGM released “Singin’ in the Rain” in 1952, and since then it has been applauded as one of the best musicals of all times. Filled with song and strong tap dancing routines, this energetic production has been undertaken by the members of the CAST Academy, a training center for children in the theatre here in Fallbrook.

And while this cast of 22 may not be as tall as the original actors – this is a seasoned troupe of performers with years of experience on the boards.

The story is about the difficulty for silent film stars switching over to talking movies in the late 1920’s. Monument Studios is ready to release its latest silent film starring Lina Lamont and Don Lockwood.

However, at the same time, a competing studio just released the first talkie film called “The Jazz Singer.” Therefore, studio executives decide they too must stay relevant so Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont will have to sing in The Dancing Cavalier, their newest release.

A problem develops when it is discovered Lina Lamont cannot sing and worse yet, she can barely speak. The studio has to find a way to dub Lina’s voice in order to release the film.

Leading the cast is Don Lockwood, the darling-of-the-silent-screen played by Lucas Klingsberg. An accomplished song and dance man – Klingsberg has been performing since he was age six. Not only is he the dashing male lead, he is genuinely captivating.

Lina Lamont is played by Karli Schreiber. She has been performing on stage since the third grade. Her interpretation is spot on and delightful.

Alexis Coast plays Kathy Selden, the ingénue who is the actress/singer deigned to dub Lamont’s voice. Miss Coast’s stage experience, years of tap training, and sparkling voice has prepared her for her role as Kathy.

Cosmo Brown is played by Jackson Taitano, the musical director for their new movie. With 24 shows behind him, he has set his sights on musical comedy. An accomplished singer/dancer, Taitano fills Donald O’Connor’s tap shoes with confidence.

Supporting roles are filled by performers with years of training and experience. Take for instance Ethan Hoffman, who plays the successful studio producer and Don and Lina’s boss, R. F. Simpson. Hoffman has been cast in multiple shows and believes performing builds confidence. And it shows.

Ireland Fitzpatrick plays Roscoe Dexter, the harried director, with self-sureness and is quite the tapper. Delaney Meehan as Miss Dinsmore plays a believable confidant vocal coach to Lina Lamont.

Dora Bailey is played by Radha Castro. She is the preeminent Hollywood reporter exuding years of stage experience but just learned to tap for this show.

Mia Gallinat is Zelda Zanders. She is a loyal friend to Lina and celebrity flapper around town. Johnny Sanchez comes off well as Roz, the over-eager excitable publicity agent for the studio. Diego Lasley is Don Lockwood’s voice coach which he handles with aplomb.

Along with the stars and featured players, the ensemble is filled with terrific singers and dancers. Starting with Logan Chesus featured as the first assistant director and policeman, Noah Walker is the second assistant and Caleb Neal as third assistant. Sarina Hideko Ramirez plays the costumer believably.

The rest of the ensemble cast is filled with actors playing multiple roles. They include Kaitlyn Hopkins, Sydney Breese, Viviana Lasley, Carly Meisterlin, Sophia Callahan, Abigail McCarthy, and Ryann Wallace.

Producer Jennifer Craw of Cast Academy has garnered a group of professionals headed up by an experienced director, Oscar Escobedo. Escobedo has led his cast with enthusiasm and has pulled outstanding performances from each of the players.

Wearing multiple hats, Escobedo is also the set designer following along his course of study at Mariposa College. With help from his dad, Petro Escobedo, they built the set and are also responsible for costumes, wigs, make up, and props.

Choreography is by Monica Rumpf and Treva Stotts – the show is true to the original production – and the dance routines herald their talent. Lighting design by Curtis Mueller, music by Kyle Craw. The stage manager is Aidan Hayek, assisted by Antonia Magana.

This delightful production of “Singin’ In The Rain” will run Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

With only 300 seats for each performance, get your tickets early at www.missiontheater.com or by calling the Box Office Monday – Thursday: 2 to 6 p.m. at (760) 731-2278.

For a chance at winning two free tickets, go to the Village News Facebook page and enter the drawing. The winner will pick which performance to attend.