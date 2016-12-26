ACHD presents certification to Fallbrook Healthcare District

Dr. Frank Winton, left, receives a certificate of recognition from California Assemblywoman Marie Waldron for his time as a director for the Fallbrook Healthcare District. It was presented to him by 2017 board president Gordon Tinker and executive director Bobbi Palmer. Andrea Verdin Photos
FALLBROOK – The Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD) presented ACHD certification to Fallbrook Healthcare District (FHD) on Dec. 14.

As public entities, healthcare districts have well defined obligations for conducting business in a manner that is open and transparent. To assist ACHD members in demonstrating compliance with these obligations, the ACHD Governance Committee has developed a core set of standards referred to as Best Practices in Governance.

Healthcare districts that demonstrate compliance with these practices will receive the designation of ACHD Certified Healthcare District. Sheila Johnston, member services specialist/legislative advocate, attended the meeting of the FHD Board of Directors to present this award.

In addition to the ACHD recognition, Directors Barbara Mroz and William Leach were sworn in to serve for the next four years on the district’s Board of Directors.

Director Leach now holds the seat vacated by Frank Winton, M.D., who retired from the Board of Directors and was recognized for his service to the community with a plaque and certificates of recognition from Senator Joel Anderson and Assemblywoman Marie Waldron.

Lastly, the Board of Directors voted to change the name of the District, effective Feb. 1, 2017.  Fallbrook Healthcare District will then be known as Fallbrook Regional Health District, which more accurately reflects the role and relevance of the district in providing health and wellness service to Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow.

Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD) representative Sheila Johnston, center, stands with the 2017 Fallbrook Healthcare District (FHD) board and staff, from left, Stephen Abbott, Barbara Mroz, Gordon Tinker, Johnston, William Leach, Howard Salmon, Pam Knox, Linda Bannerman and Bobbi Palmer, after presenting their ACHD certification.

From left, Linda Bannerman and Pam Knox, Fallbrook Healthcare District employees, receive recognition for having taken Special District Risk Management Authority training in Monterey, from executive director Bobbi Palmer.

