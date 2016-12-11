Affordable health screenings coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Community Baptist Church, located at 731 S. Stage Coach Ln., will host this community event Friday, Dec. 16.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. The event is sponsored by San Diego Vascular Center.