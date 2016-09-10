Affordable health screenings coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around the Fallbrook area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Fallbrook Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 1200 Old Highway 395, will host this community event on Monday, Sept. 19. The screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Free parking is available and the location is convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those who have trouble walking.